November 22, 1935 — September 29, 2018
Marteen Cook, 82, of Albany, passed away at the Evergreen Hospice House on September 29.
She was born November 22, 1935, the daughter of Elmer and Maggie (Ladyman) McCary in Antlers, Oklahoma.
Marteen grew up in Antlers and attended school there until moving to Oregon, where her parents worked in agriculture in the Dever Conner community. She graduated from Salem Academy in 1953 and married Elmer Cook on March 5, 1954.
After Elmer served in the military, they started a family, settled in the Talbot area, and began farming. In 1963, they moved to the Dever Conner community and continued to farm. Marteen did bookkeeping and payroll for the farm operation until 1995, when they moved to a new home in South Albany.
She was an active member of the Free Methodist Church, an auxiliary member of the Gideons, and in later years, became a member of South Albany Community Church.
She enjoyed gardening, acrylic scenery painting, vacationing in Hawaii and Arizona, camping with family in their motor-home, attending Southern Gospel concerts, and hosting students from other countries.
Marteen was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Her family was a priority, and she was always there to support and care for those in need.
Marteen is survived by her husband, Elmer; children, Vickie and her husband, Dan Sparks, Gary and his wife, Cindy Cook, Karla and her husband, Fred Parish; brother, Buddy McCary; 10 grandchildren, and 16 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by brothers, J.C and Jimmie McCary; sister, Leona Hare; and a granddaughter, Laura Marteen Cook.
A private graveside service was held at Willamette Memorial Park. A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. on October 12 at South Albany Community Church in Albany.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St. Albany, Or. 97321.