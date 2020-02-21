Lorretta Holliday

December 1, 1936 — February 11, 2020

Lorretta Gardner Holliday was born in Bandon, Oregon, on December 1, 1936. She was one of three children. Her mother and father, Paul and Eva Gardner, as well as her brother Lyell and her son Paul preceded her in death. Lynnetta Gardner Maslen is her twin sister, who still resides in Washington County with her husband, Michael.

Lorretta worked for the Federal Government in the loan department. She inspected houses and help many families purchase their first home. Lorretta, better known as Gram, lived in Corvallis for the last 20 years. She has a daughter, Lori Neely, and husband, Jon, of Albany; and sons Michael of Corvallis and Ted of Albany. Lorretta's passion was having get-togethers with her many friends, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Gram was a true friend to everyone. She will be deeply missed.

Grandchildren include Matt and Alice Holliday, Casey Holliday, Derrick and Tabbi Neely, Sara Grady, Bryanna, Bayley, Mychael, Preston, Jason, Amanda, Amber and Jordon. Great grandchildren are Brendan, Christopher, Ricardo, Ivan, Maddi, Hailee, Penelope and Leah.

Gram has asked that you donate to SafeHaven in Albany so that every animal can find a forever home.

Please join us to celebrate Lorretta's life at the Senior Center in Albany on March 8, 2020, from noon to 3 p.m. Food and drink will be provided. If you would like to bring something she loved, bring anything lemon. Condolences may be posted online at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.

Service information Albany Senior Center

489 Water Ave NW

Albany, OR 97321 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Lorretta's Service begins.