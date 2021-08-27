Lorraine Sophie Woelfle

March 2, 1926 - August 22, 2021

Lorraine Sophie (Fagan) Woelfle was born into this world on March 2, 1926 in Chicago, Illinois to John and Marion Fagan. The oldest of three children, she spent her early childhood days in the "Back of the Yard" neighborhood. Lorraine passed on to heaven August 22, 2021.

She was raised a devout Catholic and carried her badge of faith openly and proudly her entire life. She attended various Catholic grade schools, graduating from 8th grade in 1940. That summer she met Don Woelfle, the boy would be her husband of 68 years. After Lorraine graduated from high school four years later, they were married in September in Oakland, California where Don was stationed in the Navy.

The Navy moved them around often and their "adventures" were many in Oakland, Portland, Seattle, NAS Kwajalien and San Diego. 1960 found them at their final destination, Corvallis, Oregon. They first rented a big house on 29th street and then in 1962 buying the family home at 21st and Monroe.