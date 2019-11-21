December 30, 1942 — November 12, 2019
Lorraine passed away at home with her family by her side. She was born in San Francisco, California to Lloyd E. and Lulu Neasham. They moved at an early age to Lebanon, where she went to school.
She loved fishing and gardening, especially roses and kept a beautiful yard.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Richard.
She leaves a husband George A. Ebinger; daughters Cara J. Barnes and Cheryl R. Jones all of Lebanon; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She spent the last 22 years of her working career at Bi-Mart; two years at the Albany store and twenty at the north Corvallis store. She will be missed greatly.
Huston-Jost is handling the arrangements. www.hustonjost.com