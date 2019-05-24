June 20, 1925 — May 22, 2019
Lorraine Fleischman passed away in McMinnville, Oregon, on May 22, 2019, after suffering a stroke.
She was born in Portland, Oregon, on June 20, 1925, to Bill and Emma (Urbigkeit) Fleischman. In 1935, the family, including her younger twin siblings, Earl and Earline, moved to a 10-acre orange grove near Anaheim, California.
In her high school years, she made a firm Christian commitment which was to guide her the rest of her life. She graduated from Anaheim Union High School (1942), Fullerton Junior College (1944), Bible Institute of Los Angeles/BIOLA (1947) and Cal/Berkeley (1950).
In 1948, she taught the fifth and sixth grades near Tulare, California. It was here that she met Virginia Bowen, who was later to be her missionary co-worker in Japan. During 1950-51 she taught fourth grade in Orland, California.
In 1952, she sailed to Japan on a freighter to begin her 35 years as a missionary in Japan. Her work in conjunction with Virginia helped lead many to Christ. The focus of their mission work varied over the years. Much of their later work was done with university students and also with the translation and writing of Bible study materials in Japanese.
Lorraine “retired” to Corvallis in 1987. She remained active in ministry to those around her, including many Japanese students and immigrants.
In 1998, she moved to the Hillside Retirement Community in McMinnville, Oregon.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Earl (1983); and her sister, Earline (2005).
She is survived by her three nephews and one niece.
She was a remarkable woman and has been welcomed into heaven by many that she ministered to and with over the years and by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 at the Hillside Manor Activity Room.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.