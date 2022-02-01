May 26, 1936 - January 26, 2022

On January 26, at 4:30 a.m., just exactly four months shy of her 86th birthday, Lorraine Janet Rayton Garrison passed away peacefully at Corvallis Good Samaritan Hospital.

Lorraine was born May 26, 1936, in Chehalis, Washington, to Charles T. Rayton amd Jennie S. Keto Rayton. She was active in many clubs, including 4-H, Rainbow Girls, the Youth Group of the First Baptist Church, and attended Chehalis Senior High in Washington State. Her love of music throughout her life, learning piano as a young girl, playing the organ at her church in Chehalis was a passion, and was very involved in all music programs playing the organ, piano, and also enjoyed singing in the choir. She passed on her love of music to her children and grandchildren. Her kids remember many family vacations singing in the car and around the campfire. She was also self-taught on the accordion and electronic keyboard, playing many times in nursing homes with friends and family and numerous church events.

Lorraine started her work life picking strawberries and babysitting, then in 10th grade got a clerical job for the Chehalis Canning Co.

Attending Linfield College in McMinnville, and Oregon State College in Corvallis, rounded out her higher educational interests in home economics education. While at Linfield, she met her husband of 65 years, Robert L. Garrison. They were married June 8, 1957, and both transferred to OSU to start married life.

They joined Calvin Presbyterian Church in February 1961. It was the heart and soul of their family and social life. She taught Bible school, Sunday school and worked with the youth and various women's groups, including Women's Aglow, Basic Youth Conflicts, Up with People, and Jesus Northwest among others. Lorraine played the piano and organ in Chehalis and at Calvin for over 50 years.

She did substitute clerical work at many of the schools in 509-J District in Benton County for two years. She then got a full-time job at Crescent Valley High School for 10 years assisting in the Career Counseling Center and was Coordinator of the Youth Employment Services.

One of Lorraine's most treasured values was her relationship with the Lord throughout her entire life. She read & studied the Bible, as well as taught many Bible groups in the church and in their home. Her life was a beautiful example of God's love and she shared that with anyone she had the opportunity to talk to and pray with.

Lorraine was quite active as a 4-H leader for both girls and boys. She used her Home Economics Degree working with kids in sewing, cooking, baking, meal-planning, and entertaining while her children were in school. She was involved in the OSU Extension Service and the Home Economics Association for many years. She was also a clothing Judge at most County Fairs in Western Oregon and at the Oregon State Fair.

Her second most valued treasure was her relationships with others. She maintained friendships throughout her life with friends and family that she had known since childhood. Her love of writing as well as talking on the phone enabled her to keep up with many family members and friends that she continued to stay in contact with her entire life. Family life also included hosting multiple students, teachers, traveling musicians and missionaries from Japan to Alaska, Europe to Africa. Her family was very important to her. Lorraine and Bob were very involved in her grandchildren's lives. They attended as many of the kids school and sports performances as possible. It was always a highlight in their lives to be able to hear their grandchildren perform in their choir and band performances.

When Bob retired from the Oregon Dept. of Fish & Wildlife they revamped their home vegetable garden into a floral showpiece, joining multiple Garden tours for the Corvallis Evening Garden Club, and were very active in garden sales.

She is survived by her husband, Robert, and three children; Sandra Garrison-Whitmore, of Portland, Suzanne Pomeroy, of McMinnville, and William (Bill) Garrison, of Logston, and seven grandchildren, her pride and joys.

There will be a celebration of life memorial held at Calvin Presbyterian at a later date. If you wish details of this celebration when known, contact sashia2014@gmail.com. Please leave online condolences to the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.