Lorraine Doughty

October 1, 1926- January 23, 2020

Lorraine was born on October 1, 1926 to William and Nellie Muller in Wyomissing, PA. She graduated from Wyomissing High School and then relocated with her family to South Florida. Lorraine furthered her education at the University of Miami where she earned a Master’s Degree in Language and enjoyed being a member of the Chi Omega Sorority. In 1950, she married Donald D. Doughty. They had two children and resided in Coral Gables, Florida for many years.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Michael B. Doughty of Austin, Texas, her daughter, Karen L. Schneider of Albany, grandson Michael A. Doughty of Albany, granddaughter Erin M. Doughty, and Catherine M. Doughty of Austin, Texas and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Lorraine loved to be with family and resided in Florida, Pennsylvania, California, and Oregon to maintain the strong bonds she created. She worked as a substitute teacher, billing manager for a radiology group and a veterinary clinic. Her favorite job was attending horse shows as an official steward of The Horse Show.

She had a profound love of horses and all animals, she also enjoyed swimming, gardening, and sewing, but most of all spending time with family and friends.