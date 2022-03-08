Lorraine Dougherty

June 5, 1931 - February 25, 2022

Lorraine was a life-long native resident of Corvallis, born in south Corvallis to John and Elinor Wicks and her brother Loren was born a couple of years later. Lorraine's childhood began on what was known as the Avery Farm which her grandfather had purchased from one of Joseph Avery's descendants (part of the homestead Corvallis founder Joseph Avery established).

She attended Lincoln School through 4th grade. When the family moved north to Lewisburg she attended Mountain View School through 8th grade and then Corvallis High School.

She met Kenneth Dougherty, a WW2 Serviceman, while skating at the Lake Park Roller Rink where he was working as a skating floor manager. When Lorraine turned 18 they were married and had two children, John and Katherine. Soon the entire family enjoyed roller skating.

Lorraine accepted Jesus Christ into her life when she was 13. The Assembly of God church was a very big part of her life. As a long time member, she served in the nursery, as a greeter, on the Welcome Team, and in the Helping Hands ministry.

Lorraine and Kenneth celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in 1974. In 1980 when Lorraine was only 48 Kenneth died suddenly. She worked at R3 Engraving part-time. She enjoyed city league bowling and was on a team with her son John and grandson Josh.

She traveled to China with daughter Katherine and the high school swim team.

She went on a cruise ship to the Virgin Islands with some church friends.

A few years later she met Neal Kinion and they maintained their friendship for 35 years until his sudden death in 2018. She loved her daily trips to Starbucks with Neal.

Most recently, the last time she was capable of walking, she enjoyed a train and sternwheeler ride along the Columbia river with Katherine and David.

She always enjoyed her family, relatives, friends, church family, grand kids and great grand kids.

Her greatest wish is they know Jesus Christ as their savior and to be together again in heaven.

Lorraine is survived by: brother Loren Wicks; son John (Connie); grandson Joshua (Ashley); great-grandsons Donavon, Johnathon, great-granddaughter Alexandria, granddaughter Elizabeth (Ali); great-granddaughters Zareen, Saffiya; daughter Katherine (David Girard); granddaughter Meredith (Marc); great-granddaughters Madeline, Marina, Morgan; grandson Nicholas (Lisa); granddaughter Erica (Mitch); great-grandson Tennessee, great-granddaughter Skye; granddaughter Kamille (John); great-granddaughters Amara, Athena, great-grandson Broly; grandson Spencer; great-grandson Tristan.

Viewing will be Friday March 11th, noon – 2 p.m. at the DeMoss-Durdan Funeral Home, 815 NW Buchanan Ave., Corvallis, OR 97330, (541)754-6255, (www.demossdurdan.com)

Graveside Service will follow the viewing at 2:30 p.m. at the Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens, 34275 SW Riverside Drive, Albany, OR 97321, (541)926-3204

Celebration of Life is at a later date, for that announcement please check (www.demossdurdan.com).