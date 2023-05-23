April 30, 1928 - May 8, 2023

SISTERS - Sisters-area resident Lorna Grabe, 95, passed away May 8, 2023. Arrangements are entrusted to Deschutes Memorial Chapel and Gardens. She was born April 30, 1928 in Iowa City, the second of five children. Her parents were Elsa (Hopp) and Leonard Dohrer. Lorna was raised on a nearby farm, first helping her father with field work driving a team of horses, then switching to tractors at age ten.

Lorna went to Iowa State University where she met her future husband Don F. Grabe. They were married 66 years and had three children together, Ted Grabe, Timothy Grabe, and Ann Grabe. After residing in Corvallis for 32 years they retired to Sisters in 1999.

Lorna was a strong, independent, and creative person. As a lifelong learner, she liked to read about history, foreign countries and cultures, plants and animals. She became a fine water color artist, bird watcher, harpsichordist, and cook. Lorna's passion was horses. She began riding lessons in her sixties and lived and breathed horses for the rest of her life. She will be remembered for her warm, generous, and kind heart.

Contributions may be made to the Deschutes Land Trust. Lorna was a member of Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church in Sisters, OR. Pastor Ron Gregg will share a few words at her celebration of life. It will be held 10 a.m. June 3 at her home, outside in the presence of nature which she loved.