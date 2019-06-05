December 6, 1934 — June 1, 2019
Lorna Bond, 84, of Shedd, passed away Saturday at her home.
Born in Howe, Idaho, to Verden O. and Emilia (Aasted) Wilde, Lorna spent a portion of her childhood in Alaska as well as Junction City, and went to high school in Brownsville.
She married Donald Bodtker, who preceded her in death.
She later married Edward Bond, who also preceded her in death.
Ed’s employment took them all over the world, to destinations too numerous to list.
Lorna resettled in Brownsville and then Shedd. She loved the ocean and traveling. Lorna loved singing, and had a quick sense of humor. She could take the simplest and ordinary observations and make them funny.
Lorna is survived by daughters, Susan and Debra; son, Mike; sister, Lois; seven grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by husbands, Donald and Edward; sisters, Charlotte and Julia; and her son, Mark.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 8, at Brownsville Pioneer Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider contributions made to Sharing Hands Food Pantry, PO Box 335, Brownsville, OR 97327, or Disabled American Veterans, in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.
Online condolences for the family may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.