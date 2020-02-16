February 16, 1958 – January 17, 2020
Lori (Loraine) Ragona died on January 17, 2020 at the UW Medical Center in Washington. She was attended in her dying process by her son and daughter-in law, Ryan and Kayla Hagen Ragona; her dear friends of decades, Marilyn Walker and Sara Hubbe; Buddhist priest, Janine Larsen; and her spouse, Lois E. Van Leer.
Lori was born on February 16, 1958 to her parents, Nancy Balke Ragona and Richard Ragona, in San Francisco. She spent her early years in Santa Clara and San Jose, graduating from Gilroy High School. She attended and graduated from Gavlin Junior College and Sonoma State. She received two masters’ degrees from Western Oregon State University in Monmouth, Oregon, the first in counseling and the second in deaf education.
You have free articles remaining.
She was married to and divorced from Anthony Weymouth. Lori and Lois were married in October of 2003 at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Corvallis in a religious but not then legal ceremony. They were legally married in Victoria, B.C. on February 16, 2011. And then on December 9, 2012 at the Seattle City Hall following the legalization of same sex marriage in the state of Washington.
Lori was a gifted educator, working as an itinerant teacher for the Linn Benton Lincoln ESD from 1999-2003. She would continue that work in Livingston and Bozeman, Montana and then as a Title 1 teacher in Duvall, Washington. She went to work for the Pacific Northwest District and the Western Region of the Unitarian Universalist Association as a Tech Trainer from 2010 to 2015. When that position ended, she retired.
She was an active member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Corvallis and volunteered as an advisor to their senior youth group for several years. She volunteered for a time in the Duvall Library doing tech support for patrons. She was a photographer, a ceramicist, a quilter, a basket maker, and most recently, a mostly self-taught and extraordinary weaver. She adored her grandsons, Jackson and James Ragona.
Her much anticipated granddaughter, Isadora Lorena, was born 11 days after her death, on January 28, 2020.
An affirmation of Lori’s life will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in Corvallis on March 7 at 4:00 p.m.