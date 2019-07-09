1934 — 2019
Loretta Lee Haase, age 84, joined her Lord and Savior while surrounded by family, on June 15, 2019.
She was the sixth of seven girls.
She married Warren (Gene) Haase on September 25, 1952 and was married 58 years until Gene passed away in 2011.
She is survived by their children, Rodger (Nancy) of Salem; Vicki (Jonathan) Marney of Woodburn; and Phillip (Bert) of Lebanon; along with 12 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She lived most of her life near Corvallis and attended King’s Circle Assembly of God, Albany First Assembly, and Zion Lutheran Church.
Family and friends are invited to a potluck remembrance at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, at 30446 Townsend Rd, Lebanon. For directions and details, please call or text 541-990-9495.