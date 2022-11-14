On October 30th at 10:30pm we lost a true earth angel and fierce mama bear. Loretta Jean Poorman born November 8, 1953 was born to George Marion Poorman and Mary Elizabeth Poorman. She is preceded in death by her father George Poorman and sister Linda Beckner. Loretta loved her family and kids more than anything in this world. She raised her two kids as a single mom while putting herself thru school to become a dental assistant and worked in the dental field for 30 years. She always put her kids first and herself second. She saw the good in others, just as the lord would, she was not judgmental and valued every life she came across. She loved the Lord, her parents, kids, and grandkids, but other than the Lord, her most trusted sanctuary in her life was when she was with her mom and dad.