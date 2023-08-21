March 18, 1940 - August 10, 2023

Loretta Ann Shaw was born March 18, 1940 in McMinnville, Oregon, the second child of J. B. and Alyce Bielman. At the time of her birth, the family lived in Oceanlake, Oregon which has since been incorporated along with several small towns into one coastal town, Lincoln City.

In 1944 during World War II, the family moved to Corvallis, Oregon where Loretta attended Lincoln, Beaver Creek and Inavale Elementary schools, and Corvallis High School. After high school, she married Gene Shaw and the couple moved to Portland, Oregon where they operated a custom sign painting business for a number of years.

Their only son, Aaron, was born there in 1979. After Aaron's death in 2000 and Gene's death some months later, Loretta moved to Vancouver, Washington where she lived the remainder of her life. She did clerical work and dispatching for a bus company in Portland during those years until her retirement.

Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Aaron; her husband, Gene; and elder brother, Robert Bielman.

She is survived by a sister, Mary Fryer of Corvallis; a brother, Ronald Bielman, of Fort Erie, Ontario, Canada; an aunt, Julie Bielman of Greeley, Colorado; sister-in-law Joan Hamm of Philomath; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Special, caring friends were Andrew Stewart and Babette Teed. Loretta will be remembered as a free spirit who lived life on her own terms.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.