 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lorene M. Andross
0 Comments

Lorene M. Andross

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

January 29, 1945 – June 23, 2021

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She leaves behind husband, Thomas Andross, the love of her life. Daughter, Stacia Thompson, grandchildren, Sasha Thompson, Matthew Thompson, Christopher and Katrina Studer and Meghan Carlson. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US defense chief hosts Ghani for talks at Pentagon

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News