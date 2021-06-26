Lorene M. Andross

January 29, 1945 – June 23, 2021
Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She leaves behind husband, Thomas Andross, the love of her life. Daughter, Stacia Thompson, grandchildren, Sasha Thompson, Matthew Thompson, Christopher and Katrina Studer and Meghan Carlson. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
