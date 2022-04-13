Loren John Simms

January 28, 1964 - April 1, 2022

Loren Simms passed peacefully at home on the farm he grew up on April 1, 2022, to cancer. Loren was born to John Verle Simms and Olla Caudill. Loren grew up raising cattle and selling Christmas trees with his family. He graduated from Sweet Home High School in 1982. He started his career as a timber feller in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

He married Carlene Ames, November 10, 1985. Loren had two daughters, Samantha Lawrence and Tabitha Simms.

He had a tragic accident on the job working for Don Rose logging and was left paralyzed May 3, 1988. Loren lived his life with a will to live. Not letting the paralysis stop him from being a father and loving life with all he had.

Loren enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, racing, and farming. Loren lived life on his own terms, always offering his wisdom and kindness to the world.

Loren Simms is survived by oldest daughter Samantha Lawrence age 37, Tabitha Simms age 35; grandchildren June Howe, Hunter Howe, Lawson Lawrence, Sallie Simms, and Rocky Simms. Uncle Jerry Simms and Aunt Sue Landor. Loren is preceded in death by his father John Verle Simms, nephew Scott Kittson, uncles Norman, Roger, Lyle and Gayle Simms as well as both Simms and Caudill grandparents.

A celebration of life will be held on the Simms family farm on May 1, 2022 at 2 p.m. Loren would love to have us celebrate in loving memory of the man we all loved and loss. In lieu of flowers he would want everyone to live life on their own terms, helping others however you can.

Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.