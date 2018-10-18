June 6, 1927 — October 14, 2018
Loren Herman Kreger, who was born June 6, 1927, passed away at his home in Scio on October 14, 2018 at the age of 91.
He was born in Dallas, Oregon to Frederick A. and Lora A (Falk), the youngest of ten children. The family later moved to Millersburg and farmed 80 acres where he attended school and graduated from Albany Union High School.
At 18, he enlisted and served 13 months in the Army Air Corp. He was discharged in December of 1946 and five months later, married his “sweetheart” Virginia “Ginnie” Eastman on April 27, 1947.
He first worked as a dairyman for Mack Hamby. They later bought a small house in Albany. He built additions on the tiny house three times and it became their beautiful home for 17 years. He worked for many years at Hub City Plywood. Ginnie was working part-time for Day-N-Night Grocery Store on 2nd Street and in 1963 they had the opportunity to buy and so they went into the “Grocery Business.” As a young boy living in Millersburg, he wanted to own the little town store someday. (Actually, that little store is still there.) So in 1968, he had found a small-town grocery store in a little town called Scio. They called it “Kreger’s Korner Grocery.”
They bought eight acres in Scio and built a beautiful home on Rodgers Mountain and he called it “his little piece of heaven” up in the woods. They later purchased another 50 acres of that property and built their beautiful retirement home. They worked together in those “mom and pop” stores until Ginnie wanted to retire and stay home with the grandkids.
Loren on the other hand was not ready to retire. He loved to work and work hard. He loved building those houses and went to work building. He was a true carpenter; he did beautiful finish carpentry, cement work (fireplaces) and did every aspect of the trade. He worked as a foreman for Ed Murphy, Darrell Cleveland and Dick Wold. Then, finally just did jobs for friends and family and made many lasting friendships doing jobs for their friends and family.
Loren’s first love was God and his church. He served as a leader first in the church of his youth, Immanuel Lutheran in Albany. Here he was baptized, confirmed and married. He was president of his congregation at 26 years old when the “new” Immanuel Church was built in 1953. He was instrumental with Pastor Arnold Able in the dream of starting a new congregation. In 1962, that dream became Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in South Albany. He was their first president and also the liaison builder to the contractors on three of four building projects at Good Shepherd.
Loren loved to work hard. He loved his home and property; the “Little piece of Heaven on earth.” His simple passion was cutting wood and most of all his Herford cattle. He built Habitat for Humanity houses for many years bringing that ministry to his beloved Good Shepherd Family and was honored for his service in the Willamette district. He was an avid FFA supporter and alumni and was given an Honorary Chapter FFA Degree from Scio High School. He was involved in the Scio community and Lions Club. He was very involved in the lives of his extended family and was a very beloved Uncle Loren, as well as a loving son and little brother to his family.
He is survived by his daughters, Candance Pepperling of Idaho, Diane McKinney (Steve) of Salem, and Debbie Jackson of Scio; a very special son John Duncan (Sue) of Albany; eight grandchildren; 14 ½ great-grandchildren, and one great-great-granddaughter. He is also survived by many dearly loved nieces and nephews and greats too as well as many God-children.
He was preceded in death by his sweetheart, Ginnie in 2007, his parents; seven brothers and sister-in-law; and two sisters and brothers-in-law; and one sister before he knew her. He loved the Kreger family reunions and now there is a great one in heaven for him.
A public viewing will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, October 19 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. A funeral service will take place at 1 p.m. on Saturday October 20 with a concluding graveside service following at Willamette Memorial Park.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).