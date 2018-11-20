August 1, 1942 — November 10, 2018
Loren Douglas Holt, 76, of Lebanon passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 10, 2018.
Loren was born to Isabell and Othor Holt in Baker, Oregon and lived in Oregon most of his life.
In 1962, he married Eunice Mier.
He loved the woods and spent most of his life logging all over the northwest. Early on in his logging career, he was nicknamed “Smiley.” The name followed him throughout his life, as he had a contagious smile.
After retiring, he enjoyed caring for his animals and helping his family and neighbors. His smile and giving heart will be missed by many.
Loren is survived by his children, Lorie Toepfer (Mark Canham) and Loren W Holt (Lori Chandler); siblings, Loretta Robertson, Margie Clayton, Jim (Judy) Holt, Ken Holt and extended in-laws; grandchildren, AJ (Karissa) Davis, Tiara (Brian) Hayes, Michael (Janell) Toepfer and Hayden Holt; as well as six great-grandchildren, Addison, Bristol, Forest, Hunter, Hadley and Camryn.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Eunice in 1989; and partner of ten plus years, Roxanne Keeling in spring 2018.
A celebration of life potluck will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 1 at Lebanon First Assembly of God gymnasium, 726 W Oak St., Lebanon.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.