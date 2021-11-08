May 29, 1953 - May 31, 2021

Lonna Jean Promitas from Albany, passed away May 31, 2021, at the age of 68. Lonna was born in Albany to Lonn S. Jones and Ruby (Jones) Harris. She lived in Albany and Washougal and graduated from Washougal High School. She married Nicholas Promitas in 1977.

Lonna worked at Fred Meyer for 21 years. She lived with her sister Bonnie, her best friend. Lonna's favorite things were tent camping on the water, swimming, rafting, going to the beach, and staying on the McKenzie. Lonna had an endless love of music, going to many concerts such as Van Halen and the Rolling Stones.

She helped raise her nephew, Philip LeCornu, and loved his daughters, Sami and Peyton. Lonna had many friends and was loved by everyone. Lonna was preceded in death by her father, mother, sister, Carroll Lane, husband, Nicholas Promitas, and nephew, Philip LeCornu. Lonna is survived by sisters, Bonnie LeCornu, Judy (John) Webster, Kathy Grove, Jodie (Bob) Jones, brother, Lonn Jones, three nieces, two nephews, three great-nephews, and three great-nieces.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to American Cancer Society.