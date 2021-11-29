Lolita Ann Gordon, 57, of Albany passed away Friday morning the 26th of November quite unexpectedly. She was surrounded by her twin sisters and her mother. Lolita was born in Albany to parents Reece Lamar Stansberry and Carole Ann Wachsnicht on September 30, 1964. She grew up in Albany and attended SAHS. She then met her first husband, Doug Smith. They later divorced. She began working at TCI Cable and worked for them for 10 years. She then met her second husband, Scott Gordon, who passed away in November 2016. She then started her bartending career at the VFW Post 584. She worked there for several years then started bartending at the Eagles Club in Albany.