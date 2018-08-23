August 24, 1939 — August 19, 2018
Lola Skirvin, of Philomath, passed away on August 19, 2018, of pancreatic cancer at her home.
Lola was born on August 24, 1939, in Moscow, Idaho to Yewell and Grace (Lingg) Plumley. She moved to Corvallis with her parents in 1953 where she graduated from high school and attended Linn-Benton Community College and Oregon State University.
Lola and her first husband — they later divorced, had two sons. Tim was born in 1957 and Steven in 1960.
On March 3, 1973, Lola was joined in marriage to Paul Skirvin in Corvallis.
She worked for the OSU Book Store, Oregon State University, and owned a candy and gift store in the Old Cannery in the late '70s and early '80s.
Lola received her SEL pilot’s license in 1976 and flew for 20-plus years as far north as Alaska, east to New York and Quebec, Canada, south to New Orleans, and many other destinations. The Skirvins had a small airstrip in their back field. The local pilots called it Philomath International. She participated in two Petticoat Derbies and she and her co-pilot placed first in one.
Horses were her passion and Lola and her favorite mare, "Boomer," went to many of the local schooling shows. She is a past member of the Pinto Horse Association and American Paint Association. In May of 2018, Lola and her husband Paul donated 19-plus acres to the City of Philomath for a city park, dedicated to continuing the Philomath Frolic and Rodeo, which Paul and his brothers, Carl and Walt, helped start over 30 years ago.
Lola is survived by her beloved husband, Paul, of 43 years; two children, Tim and Steve Lorain both of Philomath; five grandchildren, Adam, Zachary, Matt, Mike, and Rebecca Lorain; great-grandchildren; two brothers, Leo Plumley of Portland and Lonnie (Robyn) Plumley of Philomath; aunt Rhoda (Ken) Bacon of Lewiston, Idaho; numerous cousins, nieces and nephews; and her special friend of more than 50 years, Nione Bethel.
Viewing will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, August 29, and from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Thursday, August 30, at McHenry Funeral Home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, August 30, at Marquam United Methodist Church in Marquam, Oregon.
Please send thoughts and condolences to www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.