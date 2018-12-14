January 10, 1943 — November 9, 2018
Pat was born in Albany Oregon on January 10, 1943 to Gordon Henry and Hazel Grace Hoefer. As a girl, Pat was raised on the family farm in Dever Conner. She managed the Swept Wing restaurant for many years in Albany and in her later years was a compliance officer at Ross Brothers Crane & Rigging.
In 2004, Pat was introduced to Chuck Ford, and later that summer they were married where they soon purchased a home in Molalla, Oregon. Pat enjoyed spending time with her husband, family, and friends, gardening, and watching cooking shows, but was exceptionally fond of dogs, cats, and turtles.
She found satisfaction in the little things in life and was a generous person who was always a joy to be around.
Pat and Chuck proved to be a good match for each other. Both were very involved in the Cornerstone Baptist Church in Salem, and in later years, at the Foothills Community Church in Molalla. Pat was involved in prayer, women’s ministries, and was part of the core team for the Cornerstone Baptist Church. Through seasons where her health complications kept her from regular church participation, Pat continued to live out her faith and to find encouragement in scriptures and teachers like Joyce Meyers.
She is survived by Chuck Ford, her husband; brothers, Les and Jack Hoefer; two children, son, Steve and Denise Helms, daughter, Lisa and Donavan Ress; stepchildren, Terry and Andrea, John and Jennifer; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on January 25, 2019 at Foothills Community Church in Molalla.