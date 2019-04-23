January 16, 1922 — April 17, 2019
Lola Grant of Corvallis died Wednesday, April 17, at her home in Timberhill Place. She was 97.
She was born in Lacomb, Oregon to Bertha Mae and Frank Turnidge. Her father died of appendicitis when she was two, and she was raised by her mother and stepfather, Riley Weeks.
She lived her entire life in Linn and Benton counties, graduating from Lebanon High School. She also attended banking classes at LBCC, scoring 99% on her American Banking Institute test. She worked at the First National Bank in Lebanon for five years, where she met and married Willard Franklin Grant. They later moved to a house on 43rd Street in Corvallis, where she worked at US National for about two years. Then, in 1954, she began at Citizen's Bank of Corvallis, where she worked for 25 years, first as a teller and later in Customer Relations.
In 1960, Willard and Lola built a beautiful home on Vineyard Drive in the Lewisburg area north of Corvallis. It had a huge garden and barn. They entertained there often. In 1990, they moved to Meadowpark Mobile Estates in Corvallis. After Willard passed away in 1997, she moved to her home in Timberhill Place.
She was an active member of First Baptist Church in Lebanon, then First Baptist Church in Corvallis. Throughout her life, Lola was known for her generous, outgoing personality and her faith in Jesus. She loved her church, visiting with people, gardening, reading, and baking.
She is survived by daughters, Pat Hubbard of Walla Walla, Washington, Beverly Ragsdale of Corvallis, and Debra Pierce of Albany; three grandsons; one granddaughter; and four great-grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to First Baptist Church of Corvallis or Lumina Hospice in care of McHenry Funeral Home, 206 N.W. Fifth St., Corvallis, Oregon 97330.
A public “celebration of a life well-lived” will be held between 2 and 4 p.m. on Monday, April 29 at Timberhill Place, 989 NW Spruce St, Corvallis.