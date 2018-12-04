June 10, 1938 — October 4, 2018
Lola Marlene Brumbaugh of Albany, died October 4, 2018, at age 80 after suffering a stroke in 2015.
She left behind her husband Gary just one month before their 62nd wedding anniversary. They had a wonderful life together and enjoyed many travels; Ireland, Rio de Janero, Mazatlan, and Victoria, British Columbia were a few of their favorite places.
Lola was born in Scotland County, Missouri on June 10, 1938 to Elva and Guy Rosenberger. She was the middle child and only daughter. Her elder brother, Beryle Rosenberger lives in South Carolina and her younger brother, Wayne Rosenberger preceded her in death two years ago.
She moved with her parents to Glendale, California in 1941. She attended John Muir High School, and it was there that she met the love of her life, Gary.
They married November 2, 1956 and raised four children, Gary Brumbaugh (Penney), John Brumbaugh (Connie), Debbie Baker (Matt) and Tim Brumbaugh (Brenda). They were blessed with 12 grandsons and three granddaughters and four great-grandchildren.
She was a devoted mom and could often be found cheering for her grandchildren at their games on weekends.
Lola and Gary moved their family from La Crescenta, California to Albany in 1975 where they bought a 10-acre farm.
She loved being around children and worked as a care provider at Albany Presbyterian Church and as a bus driver for Albany Private Schools.
When Gary retired from Wah Chang, they spent their winters in Sun River and she worked as a day care provider at Mt Bachelor while he worked as a lift operator. Because she was so good caring for children, the center named the baby room after her. These were busy, wonderful years as they were constantly hosting family and friends at their cabin.
Lola was greatly loved and will be deeply missed.
A private family celebration of life is being planned for later.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).