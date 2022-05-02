Lois Ruth Henton

August 8, 1932 - April 8, 2022

Lois was born to Lewis Clark Brandt and Ruby Elizabeth (Leonard) Brandt in Wallowa, Oregon on August 8, 1932, the first of three children. She died on April 8, 2022 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Oregon.

Lois was proud of her heritage; both her maternal grandparents and her paternal grandparents were pioneers whose families traveled the Oregon Trail in the 1840's and 1850's, the paternal side settling in Silverton and the maternal side settling in Wallowa County.

Lois's father, after graduating in 1927 from OAC (now OSU), bought a ranch a mile outside of Lostine, married her mother, had three children and together they raised them through their early years at the ranch. Lois was a supportive and loving big sister to Brice and Meda. Lois attended school in Lostine through age 12. When Lewis could no longer find farmhands due to World War II, he moved his family to Silverton. From Silverton, the family moved to McMinnville for a year, then to Corvallis in 1945 where Lois finished her early schooling at CHS, the Junior High located where Central Park is today having burned down about a week after she enrolled there. The family joke was that, "we knew Lois wasn't thrilled to be in a new school, new town, but we didn't think she would burn down the school." She graduated from CHS in 1950, having made friends for a lifetime. She participated in activities with National Honor Society, Thespians, A cappella Choir, and student government, being an outstanding student in whatever she undertook.

Lois went on to OSC (now OSU) joining Alpha XI Delta sorority, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in Business. Her first job was in Medford where she worked for the station manager of a radio station there. She then moved up to a position with a station in Eureka, California. She met her husband-to-be in Eureka, Jack Henton and was married to Jack on January 31, 1959 in Corvallis and became stepmother to Michael, his four-year-old son. The family moved to Fresno from Eureka a short time later. Lois worked as the comptroller for Producer's Dairy, a large creamery in Fresno, where she was valued for her attention to detail and her work ethic. When Jack's father died, his mother, Lena, came to live with them in Fresno. Lena appreciated all Lois did for her. Jack and Lois traveled the world, seeing many exotic places and cultures. Some trips closer to home included activities and friends made through Jack's involvement with the Clown Division of Shriners. She joined Daughters Of The Nile, being very involved with and enjoying singing in the choir which was affiliated with that organization. These friendships endured, as Lois kept in close contact with them even after she moved to Corvallis. After Jack died in August of 2012, Lois moved to Corvallis to be near family, living at Stoneybrook Lodge, and ultimately to T's Heart Elder Care home, where she was lovingly cared for by Teri McClain, and was able to enjoy family, and friends from the past who still live in Corvallis.

She always thanked her sister for sharing her children and grandchildren with her and they in kind loved her. Two of her grandnieces named her "Willow" and she love it.

Lois joined the "Slow Readers Book Club" at her sister's request, but was anything but a slow reader. She always had a book or two going at any given time, and was admired for her thoughtful discussions of the books read.

Lois is predeceased by her parents, mother and father-in-law, husband, and brother-in-law Eldon Younger. She will be missed by her son, Michael, (Candace Stone) of Newport Beach, California; brother Brice Brandt and sister-in-law Frances of Ashland; sister Meda Younger of Corvallis; niece Lori Brandt Durling (Bill) and their children Nathan and Sarah; nephews Jeff Brandt (Gayle) and their children Jon and Ginny; David Younger, Gregory Younger (Aaron Eckols) and their children Cole and Ruby, Matthew Younger (Laurie Morris) and their children Margaret and Vivian, and five first cousins.

Lois made friends easily, and will be missed by many, especially her family. There will be no public services.