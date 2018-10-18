May 30, 1925 — October 15, 2018
Lois Marie Flanagan, 93, of Lebanon, died, Monday, October 15, 2018 at The Oaks at Lebanon.
Lois was born May 30, 1925 in Cainsville, Missouri, the daughter of George Albert and Martha Luella (Gladfelder Bryan.
She married James “Bueford” Flanagan on March 7, 1945 in Princeton, Missouri. The couple lived in in Kansas City and Princeton, Missouri before settling in Lebanon in January of 1956. Bueford preceded her in death on February 24, 1997.
Lois was a member of the Lebanon Moose Lodge and the American Legion Auxiliary. She loved dancing, camping, fishing, sewing and crocheting. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family, grandchildren, great grandchildren and friends.
She is survived by her sons, Larry (Kathy) Flanagan and Terry Flanagan; eight grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Janet Flanagan; three brothers; and two sisters.
Viewing will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 21, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, October 22, at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.