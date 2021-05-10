July 3, 1929 - May 5, 2021
Lois M. Zink, 91, of Albany died at home, on May 5, surrounded by her loving family.
Lois was born in Charlotte, Arkansas, the daughter of Mamie and Elliot Jennings. She was the second of five children.
The family moved to California when Lois was a child. After graduating from high school, she worked at sales and as a telephone operator. She spent time flying with friends, enjoying daring aerobatic stunt maneuvers, as well as visiting neighboring airports.
She married Paul R. Zink on Oct. 9, 1951 just prior to Paul entering the Korean War. Upon his return, they had three children: Janet, Paul, and Peter. In Oct. 1965 they moved to Oregon and lived near Pleasant Hill and Junction City before settling in Albany. Their children blessed them with five grandchildren: Melinda "Mindy", Matthew, Jesse, Amanda, and Seth, losing Jesse shortly after birth.
Lois enjoyed her job at Albany General Hospital. She liked the detailed organization required of her position. She was a great organizer and demonstrated those skills in her work and at home.
Lois' favorite place was home. She was a natural homemaker and mother, and her love of this favorite role was unmistakable. Nieces and nephews enjoyed visiting her home, and she raised two of her nieces for a short period of time. She even recently received thanks from them for her tender care of them during a difficult period. "Nana's" house was a second home for her grandchildren who spent many, many hours visiting, cooking, playing, and shopping with her. She was the Nana every child wished to have, and our family felt so blessed to be surrounded by her love. Family was everything to her and she was at her happiest with a house full of kids and grandkids. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed preparing food and feeding her expanding family.
She was a woman of quiet faith, preferring to serve by helping others whenever there was a need.
Her parents, three sisters and one grandchild preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter Janet; sons Paul and Peter; four grandchildren, Mindy, Matt, Amanda, Seth; and brother Donald.
She is deeply loved by her family who wish her peace and joy on her new journey. We love you, Mom!
A private memorial will be held for Lois at her home. AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home handled the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).