July 3, 1929 - May 5, 2021

Lois M. Zink, 91, of Albany died at home, on May 5, surrounded by her loving family.

Lois was born in Charlotte, Arkansas, the daughter of Mamie and Elliot Jennings. She was the second of five children.

The family moved to California when Lois was a child. After graduating from high school, she worked at sales and as a telephone operator. She spent time flying with friends, enjoying daring aerobatic stunt maneuvers, as well as visiting neighboring airports.

She married Paul R. Zink on Oct. 9, 1951 just prior to Paul entering the Korean War. Upon his return, they had three children: Janet, Paul, and Peter. In Oct. 1965 they moved to Oregon and lived near Pleasant Hill and Junction City before settling in Albany. Their children blessed them with five grandchildren: Melinda "Mindy", Matthew, Jesse, Amanda, and Seth, losing Jesse shortly after birth.

Lois enjoyed her job at Albany General Hospital. She liked the detailed organization required of her position. She was a great organizer and demonstrated those skills in her work and at home.