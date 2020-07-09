Lois M. (Murphy) Hannah, formerly Lois M. Belknap

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

January 3, 1933 – July 4, 2020

Lois M. (Murphy) Hannah, 87, formerly Lois M. Belknap, passed away in Corvallis on July 4, 2020. Lois was born in Hubbard to Raymond and Greeta (Carter) Murphy, she was one of two children.

In her early life, Lois worked as a Telephone Operator. Later she spent her life as a Homemaker caring for her four children. She enjoyed knitting and loved her roses.

She is survived by three of her children, all of Albany: Mike (Pam) Belknap; Nancy (Glen) Grimps; and Steve (Denise) Belknap; her bonus children, Christine (Jim) Sizemore; Scott (Hara) Hannah; Shena (James) Rodgers; and Jenny (Chris) Grey; 13 grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by both of her parents, her daughter Sharry Belknap, her sister Marge Bailey, and both of her late husbands, Everett Belknap and Ian Hannah.

Memorial Contributions can be made in Lois’ honor to an organization of the donor’s choice in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 Washington Street SW, Albany, Oregon 97321.

A private Interment will be held at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens. Arrangements have been made through Fisher Funeral Home. Please visit www.fisherfuneralhome.com to leave condolences for the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Lois Hannah as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.