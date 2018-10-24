August 31, 1929 — October 20, 2018
Lois Maralene Gabel, 89, of Lacomb, died Saturday at her home.
Lois was born in Bismarck, North Dakota, the daughter of Oscar and Ruth (Fowler) Nilsson. Lois was raised in Bismarck and graduated from Bismarck High School.
Lois married Howard S. Gabel on November 27, 1948 in Bismarck. They settled in Lebanon and have resided in Lacomb the past several years.
Lois had worked for Leb-Ply Federal Credit Union for many years. She retired when Leb-Ply merged with Linn-Co Federal Credit Union. Lois’ main goal was being a housewife and mother. She was a great cook and hosted many holiday dinners.
Lois was a member of the Lacomb Community Bible Church. She had been a member of the Lebanon Square Circlers and the Oregon Old Time Fiddlers. She was currently a member of the American Legion Post #51 Auxiliary. She was an avid bowler and a league bowler at Linn Lanes for several years.
Lois is survived by her husband, Howard of Lacomb; daughters, Carolyn Weigel of Albany and Charlotte Burns of Scappoose, Oregon; sons, Rodney and Wade Gabel, both of Lacomb; 12 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and an infant brother.
Viewing will be from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, October 26 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 27, at the Lacomb Community Bible Church. Burial will follow at the Lacomb Cemetery.
Contributions in her memory may be made to the Lacomb Cemetery Association or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and sent in care of Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St., Lebanon, OR 97355.