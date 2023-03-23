April 27, 1928 - March 8, 2023

Lois Walden, 94 of Corvallis, OR passed away on Wednesday, March 8.

Lois was born to Chester and Leora Reader on April 27, 1928. Lois was the eldest of four children. Lois married the love of her life, Edgar Bud Walden in Junction City, OR on July 6, 1946. Together they had two sons; Dennis and Mike.

She was a homemaker and volunteered for the Monroe grade school.

Lois is survived by her cherished sons Dennis of Monroe, OR and Mike of Corvallis, OR. Brother Don (Sharon). Sister-in-law Nancy Reader. Granddaughters Traci Walden, Kimberly Emge, and Heidi Adams. Four great grandsons, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Chet and Leora Reader, brothers Jerry and Tom and husband Edgar "Bud" on February 17, 1985.

Lois loved her sons beyond measure and will be missed dearly.

Per Lois' request there will be no services. McHenry Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.