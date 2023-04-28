April 25, 1934 – April 23, 2023

Lois Ellen (Sargent) Bartram returned to her Creator on April 23, 2023. Two days before her 89th birthday. Lois was born in Elizabeth, New Jersey on April 25, 1934. The oldest child of Lester Allen Sargent from Nebraska and Dorothy Margaret Dillon from Pennsylvania.

She graduated from Battin High School, an all-girl public school in Elizabeth, NJ in 1953.

She met her husband William Wayne Bartram who had been sent to the Army Signal School at Fort Monmouth, NJ. They married June 9, 1961 and Bill brought her to Oregon where his family lived. They had two boys, Edward William Bartram of Crabtree and Robert Wayne Bartram of Albany. There are no grandchildren.

Lois was a member of the Albany St. Mary's Catholic Church, The Catholic Daughters of America and The Albany Rose Society. She was a huge fan of the Albany Civic Theatre. Along with her husband Bill they belonged to The Vintage Chevrolet Club of America with their Chevy of the same age. Lois and Bill were active for many years with The Association for Retarded Children. More than anything she was devoted to her family.

They built their own house in Albany in 1967. A home they shared for 56 years.

Lois is survived by her husband Bill, sons Edward and Robert, a niece, Carol Mullins and her daughters Mellisa and Jennifer of Macomb, Michigan and nephews Kevin and Brian Sargent of Cranford, New Jersey. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister June Denise Barrett and brother Lester Allen Sargent Jr.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 5, 2023 at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery. Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.