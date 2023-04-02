August 11, 1926 - February 18, 2023

Cancer survivor Lois E. Miller passed away peacefully at her Albany home on February 18, 2023. Before living in Albany, Lois lived in Philomath, Oregon for many years.

Lois was born in Hastings, Minnesota and moved to McMinnville Oregon where she attended Linfield College. There she met her husband of 57 years Harvey "Chub" Miller. He preceded her in death along with their son, Harold Miller.

Lois is survived by daughters Linda Pfeifer, Bunny Webb, and son Harvey (Libby) Miller. Lois is also survived by 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.

Lois enjoyed volunteering with Bluebirds, Brownies, and Cub Scouts while her children were young. She was a member of the Corvallis Moose Lodge and participated in bowling leagues. She was an avid knitter as well.

There will be a celebration of life event for Lois later this summer.