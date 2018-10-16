August 8, 1939 — October 11, 2018
Lois Mills, 79 of Albany passed away Thursday, at her home, from cancer.
Lois was born in Camas, Washington to Ed and Dee Evans. She started kindergarten at Washougal and graduated in 1957 from Washougal High School.
Lois married Walt Cunningham. Their marriage ended in divorce.
In 1970, she married Lewis Cass and moved to Albany. They raised his two daughters, Lauri and Dana.
After his death, she married her classmate and friend of 50 years Dwain Mills. Dwain died in October 2017.
Lois was employed with Stutzman Excavating for 28 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Dave Evans; and husbands, Lewis and Dwain.
She is survived by step-daughters, Dana Ross, Lauri Perkins, Tauny Mills and Jody Mills.
A viewing will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 19, and a celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 20, both at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home. Private burial will take place at Lebanon, IOOF Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Hospice of Albany.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).