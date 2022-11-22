Lois A. Thurton

Feb. 26, 947- Nov. 16, 2022

Lois Ann Thurton, nee Christensen, wife of Winston, pastor of Sodaville Evangelical Church, went home to her Lord on November 16, 2022.

Lois was born in Oakland, California and lived in Eagle Point Oregon with her parents Warren and Doreen, and her brothers Paul and David. She was the mother of Heather who is married to James, and to Christopher who is married to Brooke, and grandmother to L.J. and Khobi Carmichael.

Lois was a teacher in Alberta and Toronto Canada, as well at Gervais High School in Oregon until she retired.

There will be an open visitation 5:00 – 7:00 p.m., Friday, November 25 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Her funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 26, at the Grove Church, 241 W. First Ave. Albany OR.

Lois is preceded in death by her loving parents and leaves behind her husband Winston, her children and their spouses, her grandchildren, her brothers and their spouses, and a host of family and friends in the US, Canada and England. She will be sorely missed, but because of our hope, a reunion is anticipated.