July 8, 1926 – November 12, 2022

Lloyd Lambert, 86, a beloved husband, father and friend to many, completed his life on earth as God called him home on Saturday, November 12, 2022.

Harry “Lloyd” Lambert was born on July 8, 1936 to William & Mildred Lambert in National, WA. As a youth, Lloyd attended schools in Lebanon, OR, Yelm, WA and Drain, OR, where he was active in playing sports. He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1955, where he served on both the U.S.S. Jupiter and U.S.S. Ticonderoga. After leaving the Navy, he attended a year of bible college at Prairie Bible Institute in Alberta, Canada. Lloyd was married to Marilyn Wilkinson on September 22, 1961. Together they started their home in Albany, and welcomed four children. They later purchased a home and moved the family to Jefferson, where they finished raising their family, enjoyed retirement and where Lloyd resided until his death.

Lloyd worked as an inspector for Teledyne Wah Chang in Albany for 36 years, retiring in 1997. He was a long-time and active member of Calvary Community Church and enjoyed many years in service for the Lord there, volunteering in various roles that included board member, treasurer, youth director and he especially enjoyed working with the kids in AWANA for over 38 years. He was often the greeter with a friendly smile you met at the church door and was faithful in doing lots of unseen tasks like washing the dishes, and of course making sure the coffee was always made!

Lloyd kept busy enjoying many active hobbies with others. He enjoyed team bowling for many years, growing old with his teammates and later meeting weekly with friends to bowl. Camping and hiking was always part of the summer with his family and he hiked miles and miles of beautiful trails with Marilyn, especially in their retirement years. He had the opportunity to participate in mountain climbing ventures with his brother-in-laws, summiting several peaks including Hood, Jefferson, Shuksan and Glacier Peak. Lloyd was also an avid bicyclist. He was a member of the Santiam Slow Spokes, a local bicycle club that he and Marilyn enjoyed many rides with. He also rode in seven Cycle Oregon rides, traversing across Oregon in many different routes. The year after his retirement he even rode his bike across the U.S. with a few friends, starting in VA and ending in OR. Kayaking was another activity he enjoyed with Marilyn and friends.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Marilyn Lambert, his four children; Ricky Lambert and partner Kimberly Howard, Eugene, OR, Shari Attebery and husband Sam, Albany, OR, Rodney Lambert and wife Juliene, Redmond, OR, and Heather Bose and husband Byron, Scio, OR, plus 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was loved deeply and will be greatly missed by all.

A private graveside service will be at Santiam Central Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at Calvary Community Church, 35764 Knox Butte Rd E, Albany OR on Friday, November 25, 2022 at 2pm. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.