January 11, 1934 – November 16, 2021

Lloyd L. Ogbin Jr., 87, of Lebanon, died peacefully at his home November 16, 2021.

Lloyd was born January 11, 1934, in Billings, Montana, the son of Lloyd and Ethel (Burton) Ogbin. He resided in Lebanon the majority of his life. Lloyd was a mill worker until he retired and spent all of his free time enjoying the outdoors. His favorite hobby was fishing of all sorts, ocean, river, and lake. He loved riding his Harleys through the years teaching his granddaughters the joy and responsibility of the open road. He also enjoyed his lifelong membership with both the Lebanon Moose Lodge as well as the Eagles where he was a member since 1967.

He married Martina "Tina" (Vandehey) Ogbin on September 27, 1956. They would later have three children Randy, Richard, and Tamara "Tammy." He played a huge role in not only raising his children but also his two grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Martina "Tina," and two of his children, Randy and Tammy.

He is survived by his son, Richard Ogbin; grandchildren, Amy Ogbin, and ReBecca Jacobo Ogbin, and her husband, Divine Jacobo; great-grandchildren, Kevin Corrington, Cassie Corrington, and Mya Jones; great-great-grandchildren, Kimberly Corrington, Kennedy Corrington, and Cash Corrington.

A viewing will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 23, at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon; all are welcome.

Services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, November 24, at 11:00 a.m., at Huston-Jost Funeral Home in Lebanon with burial service to follow at the Lebanon IOOF Cemetery.