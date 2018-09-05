August 2, 1949 — September 1, 2018
Today God said to Lloyd, “You need not suffer any longer, I have come to take you home my son.” And, Lloyd smiled and said “Thank you, I am ready Father.”
Born in Willits, California on August 2, 1949 to William and Alice (Alexander) Robbins, Lloyd grew up in Covelo, California. After graduation he moved to Sweet Home. He joined the Navy from 1969 to 1973. He moved to Albany, where his long-term employer was OREMET. He Married Vicky (Bulmer) in 1988 and they settled in Lebanon.
Lloyd was preceded in death by his father, William. Still living are his wife, Vicky; mother Alice; sister Leora; his brother and best friend Larry; nieces and nephews; “daughter” Alysia Rodgers and her family; and a circle of close family and friends.
Lloyd suffered a major heart attack in 1997 and became medically retired but continued to enjoy fishing and the special friends that came with that sport. He loved to ride his Harley and go on poker rides and toy runs. After a (botched) heart transplant in December 2017, he never regained his health. Lloyd will be missed by many with his well-practiced sarcasm and quick wit. He fought an amazingly courageous battle. Respected and loved ... until we meet again.
In keeping with his wishes, no services will be held.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.