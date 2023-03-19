January 6, 1937 - December 4, 2022

Lloyd Allan Westcott, 85, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 , at Providence Portland Medical Center. Surrounded by family, he was guided by a lone white seagull as snow gracefully fell, and a flock of starlings shepherded him onward with 'Amazing Grace' playing in the background.

Lloyd was born January 6, 1937, in Toledo, OR, to the late Allan Ferand and Priscilla Madaline (Watrous) Westcott. At the age of 13 the family moved to Vale, OR where he was an active member of Future Farmers of America, Boy Scouts of America (earning his Eagle Scout), 4-H (completing numerous poultry and cookery projects), Church, and even sold Hereford cows with his dad. He loved life on the ranch. During college he lived on the OSU campus where he met his wife of 64 years, Susan Lucille (Julian) Westcott (DOD January 18, 2022), at a Westminster gathering. Except for a brief time in 1959 and 2021-22, Corvallis was his home.

Lloyd graduated from Oregon State University with a Masters in Animal Husbandry and worked 37 years as an Experimental Biological Technician with the Sheep and Dairy Barns at OSU. He also worked a few summers at the local cannery on 9th street. Nothing brought more joy to him than providing hands-on teaching to OSU student interns, as well as local elementary school students who took field trips to the sheep barn during lambing season. He volunteered his time to many organizations including: Benton County Extension and 4-H sheep program, Board of Trustees at Corvallis First United Methodist Church, Helping Hands Outreach Mission Trips, Habitat for Humanity, and anything Susan or his girls took interest in. He enjoyed fellowship with FUMC 4-F, pinnacle and camping with family.

Lloyd was able to fix anything with some bailing twine and duct tape. His garage was full of gidgets and gadgets as he was a jack of all trades. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and being a handyman. He was best known for his unwavering patience and commitment to his family and faith. All of which he took great pride in passing on to his girls. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. For over 50 years he went on annual deer, pheasant and chukar hunting trips with his dad and childhood friends, almost always taking the fishing boat in case the hunting wasn't good. A memorable hunting trip to Canada with his dad yielded a moose rack that hung in the family room.

Lloyd helped build the family home at 6650 Grandview Dr. in Corvallis and the Legacy house in Polson, Montana. He also made trips to his 5 girls' homes to help with their home improvement projects. Slow, steady and always accurate (The Lloydie Way). With Susan he was an avid supporter of the fine arts, attending plays from the Ashland Shakespeare Festival to the Off Broadway shows in Portland. He gladly followed Susan on adventures to the coast where they would enjoy puzzles, eat at favorite restaurants and do daily Sudoku.

Lloyd is survived by his sister Luella (Westcott) Henderson (Bob), sister-in-laws Carol Julian and Rachel Hayashi, 5 girls, Barbara (Bea), Cindy (Dave), Carrie (Tom), Kim (Andrew), Molly (Bob), 24 grandchildren, and 13 Great Grandchildren.

The family invites you to a joint celebration of Lloyd and Susan Westcott's lives on Saturday, April 1, 2023 @ 3:00 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church Corvallis: 1165 NW Monroe Ave, Corvallis, Oregon 97330.

Followed by a good old fashioned Church Potluck in Wesley Hall. (Dishes can be dropped off before service).

Wear bright colors to celebrate two spirited lives that built a legacy of love.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local 4-H youth chapters or Habitat for Humanity.