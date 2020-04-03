llana Bakke

A life-long music lover, Ilana had loved the Beatles ever since she heard ‘I Want to Hold Your Hand’ on the family’s car radio; she attended scores of concerts and saw nearly all of the headlining rock and roll acts of the day including Pink Floyd, Jethro Tull, Steve Miller, Robin Trower, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Paul McCartney, King Crimson, Boz Scaggs, War, Eric Clapton, Billy Joel, Tom Petty and countless others over a 45 year period.

Ilana, along with her husband Gary, loved Nascar racing, together they watched countless races, had many conversations about and travelled to many locations in the United States to watch and be a part of this exciting sport.

While small in physical stature, Ilana had a big heart and a big personality; she was a strong, forthright, and to the point woman-she got things done. She had no problem letting others know how she felt or where she stood on an issue. If Ilana liked you, you were her friend forever-but…if you messed with her or hers, whoa be unto you.

It is impossible to count the minutes, hours, days, months and years of quality time Ilana spent with her sisters and brothers, nieces and nephews and especially her son Travis and daughter in law Jenny and her grandchildren Parker, Logan and Flynn. They were tightly woven into the fabric her life and she loved them all more than words can ever express.