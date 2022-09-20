Lisa Cardamone

June 18, 1961 - August 12, 2022

CORVALLIS - Lisa Cardamone, a long-time resident of Corvallis, passed away in Portland on August 12, 2022 following a long illness. She is survived by her son, Jacob Weber, his wife, Bo Park, and their children Quinn, Ellie and Morgan, by her daughter Natalie Weber, her uncle Adam Cardamon and his wife Ayuko Tahara, her mother Laura Gamble, her step-father Denis De Courcey, and her beloved French bulldog, Bear. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Carl Cardamon, her oldest brother, Thomas Cardamon, her twin brother Christopher Cardamone, and her nephew Noah Cardamon.

Born in Denver on June 18, 1961, Lisa's happiest times as a child were spent in the small mountain town of Jamestown, Colorado, hiking, sledding and horseback riding. She was a graduate of Oregon State University. Lisa loved the beauty of the natural world, doting on her grandchildren, playing ping pong and canasta with friends, walking her dog, gardening and listening to music. Lisa was deeply loved by her family, who will miss her humor, courage and joy.

A celebration of Lisa's life will take place in January, 2023.