Sept. 25, 1964 - Apr. 5, 2021

Lisa Ann Wood was born September 25, 1964, to Marvyn and Nadine Wood in Albany. She attended Grand Prairie grade school and graduated from West Albany High School in 1982.

She worked many jobs over the years and made many friends. She spent a brief time in Anchorage, AK, then she moved and live in Seattle for a few years and loved the area.

She is survived by her parents and her siblings, Rick (Janet) Wood of Karlstad, MN, Michele Wood of Albany, OR, Jeff (Jerri) Wood of Marysville, WA and Greg (Vicki) Wood of Lebanon, OR. Also survived by Nieces and Nephews: Trisha Fox, Josh Corson, Tammy Corson, Melissa Hayworth, Brandi Jones, Michael Wood, Matthew Wood, Timothy Wood and Amber Bowers and numerous great nieces and nephews and her Best Friend and caregiver Meegan Goodwin.

Lisa loved the Oregon Coast so much that in 2015 she moved to Florence and has resided there until her passing.

At Lisa's request there will be no services. Donations in her memory may be made to the "Albany Helping Hands," 619 SE 9th Ave Albany, OR 97322.