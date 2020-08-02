Linn Maynard Stordahl

Born October 14, 1938 in Great Falls, Montana to Maynard Stordahl, a plumber, and Bernice (Robinson) Stordahl who worked at a local bank, Linn grew up with his younger sister Susan on a hard scrabble family farm outside Great Falls and was a 1956 graduate of Simms High School where he played basketball.

After graduation, Linn enlisted in the Army and served two years of active duty before earning a Bachelor of Science in secondary education from Montana State University in 1962. After working as a high school teacher for several years, he earned a master’s in English from Colorado State University, the first in his family to earn an advanced degree. From 1968-1972, Linn was a PhD candidate in Curriculum & Instruction and a member of Phi Delta Kappa at the University of Wisconsin, Madison. Linn took a leave from the PhD program in 1973 to manage Eisenman Seed Company in Fairfield, Montana.

After the company was acquired, Linn founded First Farm and Ranch Management in 1978, a real estate and consulting business focused on rural properties. He was deeply involved with community organizations including the Great Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, United Way, Lion’s Club, YMCA, and youth sports.