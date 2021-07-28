Linea Byrdene Brown

February 16, 1931 - July 20, 2021
Byrdene, 90, passed away at the annual family camp out, doing what she loved. She was born in Lebanon, February 16, 1931, to Albin and Muriel (Rhinehart) Nothiger, and was the third of five children. She grew up in Sweet Home, and graduated with the class of 1949. At 10 years old her chores included making the family dinner. This led to a love of cooking and baking.
She married Selmer "Rusty" Brown, September 6, 1953. Together they raised his son, Ted Brown, her two children, Valdean Prater, and Arlen Griffith, and five children together, Laune Brown, Monte Brown, Leila White, Larie Brown, and Kevin Brown.
She described herself as a lifelong homemaker, and she excelled at her calling. She stayed home raising her family until circumstances required her to join the work force. She, of course, chose food services. She started her career waitressing, but soon joined the staff at the Cedar Shack, a family restaurant in Sweet Home. She purchased the Harrisburg Café in 1972 and moved her family to Harrisburg. Byrdene's face is remembered, in the window of the kitchen, putting out dishes of delicious food. She operated the café until 1982 when she began working in food service for the Marriott Corporation on the Hewlett Packard site in Corvallis. She worked there until she retired in June of 1996. After retirement Byrdene still enjoyed baking pies and bread at The Vault restaurant in Harrisburg.
She enjoyed attending Harrisburg Eagle sporting events and would provide snacks for the away games of her grandchildren, and for away basketball games when her son, Kevin, was coaching. She was famous for her snacks, especially the homemade brownies, and at Christmas time, her popcorn balls for the family and neighbors. It gave her great pleasure preparing food to give to family, friends and sports teams.
She also enjoyed going to play bingo with her friends. When they all preceded her in death, she really missed it. She especially enjoyed going to the casinos with her grandkids and she could show them how it was done, usually winning the most money.
Since she lived down by the river in Harrisburg, it was the perfect spot to hold a 4th of July celebration and she started that tradition many years ago. It was special this year when she was selected to be the Grand Marshall and many people stopped by her house to visit with her. She was honored to represent the town of Harrisburg and had a special day getting to visit with many people she had not seen in a while. As she finished her interview for Grand Marshall, she said, "It's been wonderful to live in a quiet town with friends and family members."
Byrdene was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, honoring her husband's service in World War II, and the Sweet Home Evangelical Church.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Valdean and John Prater, of Harrisburg, Arlen and Judy Griffith, of Vancouver, Washington, Laune and Theresa Brown, of Foster Lake, Monte and Karen Brown, of Harrisburg, Leila and Bob White, of Eugene, Larie and Teresa Brown, of Midland, Texas, and Kevin and Sandy Brown, of Harrisburg; 17 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, many cousins and nieces and nephews.
Byrdene was preceded in death by her husband, Rusty; three sisters, Edith Crockett, Mardell Hufford, and Janet Spuck; a special niece, Evelyn Fagan; and her stepson, Ted Brown.
Her Celebration of Life will be held July 31, 2021, at the Harrisburg Christian Church, 601 Smith St., Harrisburg, at 3 p.m. Private burial will take place at Lewis Cemetery in Foster.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Arthritis Foundation at arthritis.org.
Sweet Home Funeral chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com