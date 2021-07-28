Linea Byrdene Brown

She enjoyed attending Harrisburg Eagle sporting events and would provide snacks for the away games of her grandchildren, and for away basketball games when her son, Kevin, was coaching. She was famous for her snacks, especially the homemade brownies, and at Christmas time, her popcorn balls for the family and neighbors. It gave her great pleasure preparing food to give to family, friends and sports teams.

She also enjoyed going to play bingo with her friends. When they all preceded her in death, she really missed it. She especially enjoyed going to the casinos with her grandkids and she could show them how it was done, usually winning the most money.

Since she lived down by the river in Harrisburg, it was the perfect spot to hold a 4th of July celebration and she started that tradition many years ago. It was special this year when she was selected to be the Grand Marshall and many people stopped by her house to visit with her. She was honored to represent the town of Harrisburg and had a special day getting to visit with many people she had not seen in a while. As she finished her interview for Grand Marshall, she said, "It's been wonderful to live in a quiet town with friends and family members."

Byrdene was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, honoring her husband's service in World War II, and the Sweet Home Evangelical Church.