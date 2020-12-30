Linda R. Tenbusch

September 5, 1948 – December 23, 2020

Beloved Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and Friend Linda Tenbusch passed away in her sleep at her home on the morning of December 23, 2020.

She is survived by her daughter Corina, granddaughters Lindsey and Jacqueline, siblings Alice and Louis, and nieces and extended family who cherished her.

She enjoyed camping and the outdoors, travel, rock collecting and spending time with family and friends. She was a talented artist, finding success in any medium that she chose and was particularly interested in fantasy art, especially dragons. Like the dragon, she was powerful, outspoken, fiery and fierce in protecting and defending her loved ones.

Linda loved animals and was never without a pet by her side. She was always there with an open door, a shoulder to cry on and wise words of advice.

Linda lived most of her life in Sweet Home, moving to Kentucky in the Spring of 2020 with her daughter. During her last few years she was able to indulge her love of exploration with trips to Alaska, Las Vegas and the Grand Canyon. She was a joy and an inspiration to many. Though we will miss her greatly, we wish her ultimate joy in her next adventure.