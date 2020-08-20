Linda Taylor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 3, 1940 – August 12, 2020

Linda Lee Taylor passed away at her Albany home on Wednesday, August 12, 2020. She was born in Snoqualmie, Washington on July 3, 1940 to Patrick “Pat” John and Marjorie Madge Carroll.

Linda lived most of her early years in Sweet Home, Oregon where she graduated high school. In 1958 she married Robert “Bob” Taylor. They moved to Eugene, where she worked as a car hop. She lived a short time in North Portland before making Albany her forever home in 1961.

Linda was a wife, proud mother, Boy Scout den leader, and a very creative Halloween costume designer. She had a long, successful career as an Albany Realtor and was proud of her involvement with Albany Springhill Country Club and the Albany Downtown Association. She loved the beach, loved playing cards and bingo with her lifelong friends and was terrific at making new friends. But most of all, she loved her family. She died at peace, in her sleep, happy to the end.