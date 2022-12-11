Linda Stark Paschke

January 16, 1941 - September 18, 2022

Linda Stark Paschke was born January 16, 1941, in Salina, Kansas, to her loving parents, Charles and Maxine Stark.

On September 18, 2022, Linda passed away, leaving the world a better place because she was in it. Quick to forgive and accept people, her unique sense of humor and joyful spirit lifted and inspired all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Linda is survived by her beloved son, Brian Douglas Paschke, sister Pamela Stark Grant, Life-Companion Keith Maxwell, numerous extended family members, and friends. Her husband, Paul Edward Paschke, her parents, and brother Gary Stark preceded Linda in death.

Linda loved music, often humming an upbeat tune to herself and playing her grand piano. She often recalled her happy childhood and graduated from Salina High School in 1959. Many of her friendships made while in school endured for a lifetime. Some still remember Linda's standout performance as Anna in their high school musical, "The King and I." She was also a passionate sports fan and a high school cheerleader, and was an avid fan of the Oregon State Beavers. She never stopped cheering for her friends, those in need, and above all, her family.

After earning her Bachelor's degree in English and Education in 1963 at the University of Kansas, Linda taught junior high school in Great Bend, Kansas. Shortly after, she earned her Master's Degree in English at the University of Indiana, Bloomington. While studying there, she met and fell in love with Paul Edward Paschke, who was earning his Ph.D.

After completing their degrees, the couple wed in 1968 in Salina, Kansas. They settled in Corvallis, Oregon, both teaching for Oregon State University. Linda was an instructor of Radio and Television Broadcasting and later became a trusted advisor of Student Diversity, while Paul was a professor at the College of Business.

Paul and Linda welcomed their son, Brian, on May 8, 1976. He was Linda and Paul's greatest pride and joy. Linda encouraged Brian's passion for skiing and photography, which he turned into a successful career in management at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.

Throughout her life, Linda selflessly donated her time and resources to Habitat for Humanity, Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center for the Homeless, Benton County Democrats, Lakota People Law Project, and many more.

In 2014, Linda reconnected with her high school classmate, Keith Maxwell, after fifty-five years of raising their respective families. They rekindled a childhood friendship and became dedicated life companions for the remaining chapters of Linda's journey together.

A Celebration of Linda's Life will take place in June 2023. Details will be announced when finalized.