December 2, 1949 – August 6, 2023

Linda Lancaster of Corvallis was brought to her heavenly home on August 6, 2023. She was born and raised in Minneapolis and lived in Hawaii, Texas, California, Washington, and Oregon. She was married to Larry Lancaster in Texas until his untimely death. In California, she met and married Richard Miller, and together raised their son, Michael. Linda worked for many years as a medical transcriptionist. She was a devoted mother and friend, and a grateful member of Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church.

She will be remembered for her determination to overcome life's obstacles, as well as her delightful sense of humor, inquisitiveness in Bible study, enjoyment of card games, and love of mochas and all things chocolate. Linda was also a Master Gardener who loved tending plants in the lush paradise of her yard. She adored all of God's creatures but especially her dog, Cookie.

Linda is survived by her son, Michael (Rebecca), and three grandchildren; her sister, Carol, her two adult children and two grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Larry and Richard; a miscarried daughter; her brother-in-law, John; her father and mother, Carlos and Marion; and her niece, Angie.

A Christian funeral service will be held on September 2 at 11am at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Corvallis with a luncheon to follow. Memorials may be given in her name to Shepherd of the Valley.