October 14, 1942 – December 8, 2020
Linda Pressey passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at her home in Surprise, Arizona. Linda was raised in Boise, Idaho in her early years and then moved with her family to Utah and Colorado as her father was a project engineer on several major construction sites. She graduated from Aurora High School near Denver in 1960. She subsequently went to the University of Idaho where she pledged Pi Beta Phi, was an excellent student, majoring in business, appeared in a number of campus beauty contests, and graduated in 1964. During her senior year, Linda married her college sweetheart, Jerry Pressey. They celebrated 57 years of marriage in August 2020.
After graduation the couple moved to Boise, Idaho where Linda begin a career at Idaho First National Bank as one of its first women in management training. Within a year their first son, Bret, was born. Soon after her husband's work took them to live in Oregon including Tigard, Eugene, and Corvallis. In 1970 their second son, Mark, was born.
Always a very supportive and loving mother, Linda was involved with her sons' activities, whether it was leading Cub Scout Groups, providing rides for her sons and having a safe and fun place for all to enjoy. Her consistent and easy temperament was felt by all that were in her company.
Linda was also active as an officer in PEO, Assistance League, and on the board of the Oregon State Chapter of Pi Beta Phi. In addition to working in the banking industry, Linda also managed the couple's real estate for 20 years which included an ocean front beach cottage on Roads End in Lincoln City. They were able to spend many happy times there with family and friends.
After retirement Linda and Jerry bought a second home in Surprise, Arizona where they spent the bulk of each year enjoying the mild Winter and Spring weather playing golf, taking long walks, and making day trips to explore the wonders of the Grand Canyon State. They continued to maintain their home in Corvallis, Oregon enjoying its mild summer. The couple enjoyed many mini vacations while driving back and forth from Arizona to Oregon as well as taking extended trips to explore the United States and a number of international countries. They had many unique experiences and made many new friends along the way over the next 22 years.
In her final days, Linda remained the same sweet and gentle person she had been her whole life. Linda is survived by her husband Jerry, two sons Bret and Mark, Mark's wife TJ as well as their two children Sam and Trey, and her sister Ann Bacheller Loader and husband Gerry and 3 nieces and several grand nephews and nieces.
Linda's parents, Allan and Margaret, preceded her in death.
A private family memorial will be held in spring-time as COVID-19 allows.