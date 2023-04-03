March 11, 1943 - February 11, 2023

Linda May Georgeson died at the age of 79 in the evening of February 11, 2023 following a stroke.

Linda was married to Gary Georgeson and together they raised two children, David and Diane (Strand).

Linda was an avid crafts enthusiast and traveler. She loved printing picture books of her latest travels even while planning the next trip. Beach trips were probably her favorite (no snow), especially if she could find shells.

She is survived by her husband, children, two brothers, a sister, three grandsons and their spouses, a granddaughter and one great-grandson.

Linda was laid to rest at Willamette National Cemetery in a private ceremony on what would have been her 80th birthday.