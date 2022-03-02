May 10, 1950 - February 23, 2022

Linda Louise Burroughs was a loyal and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend. She left this world suddenly on February 23, 2022, at the age of 71.

She was adopted at the age of 4 by parents Marcel and Anais Gevaudan and spent many happy years loving life in California. She moved to Oregon in 1976 after marrying her true love, Robert Burroughs.

Linda is survived by her children Ron (Chris), Russ (Crystal), Rich (Kris), David (Sabrina), and Kristyn; and grandchildren Darrel, Wade (Breanna), Nikki (Jason), Darla (Lawrence), Natalie, Connor, Chloe, Kendall, and Matthew; as well as great-grandchildren Finley and Jayde.

Linda spent most of her working years in the medical field as a nurse's aid, medical records specialist, and phlebotomist. She was passionate about her Catholic faith, her family and pets, and making others feel special. She and Bob enjoyed working side-by-side in their church community for over 20 years as devoted parishioners of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Albany.

Anyone who knew Linda knew that she had a big heart, a kind soul, and an outstanding boisterous laugh. She was inseparable from her other half and loved to brag about her grand babies to everyone. She could make a new friend in a moment and keep them for a lifetime.

Anyone who loved Linda is invited to a celebration of life to be held at the Burroughs family home at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 12th. Private inurnment will be at Willamette Memorial Mausoleum.

Fisher Funeral Home is handling arrangements.